‘Miracle Babies’ to hold 14th annual Superhero 5K to fundraise for families





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 14th annual Miracle Babies 5K Run/Walk seeks to raise funds for the organization on May 15 at Liberty Station.

Miracle Babies is an organization that supports families with hospitalized infants and NICU babies.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Miracle Babies joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details about the event.

To register or donate for the event, click here.