MiraCosta College’s BrewTech Program earns Master Brewers Certification

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – MiraCosta College’s craft brewing program has been recognized as the only community college certificate program of its kind in California meeting the standards set by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, it was announced Thursday.

Certification by the MBAA assures that the BrewTech Program at MiraCosta meets an array of standards, such as preparing students for entry- level positions at either large-scale or craft brewing business; employing a lead faculty member with extensive experience as a leader of an operating brewery; allowing for industry internships; and providing adequate facilities needed to hone techniques and skills.

MiraCosta is one of two MBAA-approved programs in the state — the other isat UC Davis — and one of just 14 in the nation. The BrewTech Program enrolls two cohorts each year, with 16 to 18 students per cohort, and a job placement rate of 80%.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the MBAA, as it validates the quality of how we are serving our students and serving the industry by putting people to work in a profession they love,” said Carisa Chavez, supervisor for work skills programs at the Technology Career Institute in Carlsbad, where the program is housed.

MiraCosta graduated the first class in its BrewTech certificate program in the spring 2019. The 280-hour class material covers the chemistry and biology of beer production and an introduction to equipment used in breweries of all scales. Covered topics included the brewing process, brewhouse quality control, yeast and fermentation processes and how they affect beer quality.

The program culminates with a graduation in which students serve their beers at a campus tasting room with industry representatives sampling the suds.