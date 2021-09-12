‘Miraculous’ the chihuahua lives up to her name

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Miraculous is a 4-month-old chihuahua blend pup that currently weighs 9 pounds but estimated to weigh 20-25 pounds.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Miraculous are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Holly Mendell of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to present Miraculous.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Current events:

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 16th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon takes place at Dog Beach Del Mar Sunday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST.

For more information visit www.my.animalcenter.org/event/pawmicon-2021/e346864