‘Mirage’ rocks the house live on ‘Good Morning San Diego’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Mirage” performed live on “Good Morning San Diego” Sunday morning, playing such songs as “Spooky,” “Uptown Funk,” and “Don’t Forget About Me.”

Upcoming shows:

Deano’s Pub in La Mesa on April 1

Wildwood Crossing and Cantina in Vista on April 9

The Belching Beaver Brewery in Oceanside on June 11