Miramar Air Show remains canceled despite outdoor venue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the second year in a row, the MCAS Miramar Air Show has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Recently, KUSI’s Jason Austell asked Emergency and Disaster Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, on the continued closure of the event, to which she replied that the closure was “tragic” and not based on any science.

San Diego Air & Space Museum President and CEO Jim Kidrick joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to respond to continue the conversation.

Kidrick responded that the community has certainly been saddened by the cancellation and the Marine Corps is trying to exhibit exceptional caution to their fighting force, adding that there are expenses associated with the air show.

In spite of the air show venue being an outdoor event that sits on a large mesa with coastal breezes, the fall event remains canceled, Austell emphasized.