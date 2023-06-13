Miramar-area construction mishap causes gas leak, water-service outage





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An excavation machine tumbled into a trench today at a work site on a Miramar-area street, knocking out water service to part of the neighborhood and causing a natural-gas leak that prompted some evacuations.

The non-injury accident in the 8000 block of Miramar Road occurred shortly after 8 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

The treaded construction vehicle fell on its side onto water and gas lines, rupturing them, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Emergency crews cleared people out of several nearby structures as a precaution due to the wafting fumes and advised others in the area to shelter indoors until further notice.

City crews were called to fix the broken water pipe, and San Diego Gas & Electric sent in personnel to halt the gas leak and fix its equipment, fire officials said.