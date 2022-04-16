Miss San Diego Scholarship winners





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Awards have been given to three Miss San Diego Scholarship Winners who will go on to compete for the title of Miss California in June.

Trishaa L Camp executive Director, Misses San Diego Paige Williams, Sanjana Kumar, and Olivia Acevedo joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the events.

The Miss San Diego Scholarship organization is looking to connect with local businesses for sponsorships.

Miss California 2022 will take place from June 20-25.

To support these young women, email msd.exec.director@gmail.com.