Missing Indiana woman found safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A missing 20-year-old Indiana woman was found safe Saturday.

SDPD investigators met with Lateche Norris Saturday and confirmed she was safe, according to the San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki.

On November 9, 2021, Lateche Norris’ family reported her as a missing person. Norris was last seen at the 7-11 at 222 Park Blvd in downtown San Diego on November 4, 2021, at about 11:25 p.m. with her boyfriend, Joseph Smith. Video footage: https://t.co/CvVATLW7hF 1/6 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 3, 2021

Detectives verified Norris was not a victim of any crime.

The last known whereabouts of Norris were an East Village convenience store she visited with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Joseph “Joey” Smith, about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4, according to SDPD.

Thursday afternoon, the SDPD released surveillance camera footage of the couple at the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of Park Boulevard.

On Friday, Norris spoke to her mother by phone. Her family reported her missing Nov. 9.

“Norris thanked the public for their concern and asked for privacy,” the lieutenant said.

SDPD thanked its public safety and community partners for locating the woman.