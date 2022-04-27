Missing Poway 13-year-old found safe





POWAY (KUSI) – Missing Poway teenager Cassidy Chan and her dog have been located as of Wednesday evening.

Chan, 13, left her Heritage Drive home to take the family dog for a walk shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. When she failed to return, relatives reported her missing, Lt. Kevin Ralph said.

Members of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit fanned out through areas around the girl’s home Wednesday morning in hopes of promptly locating her.

Watch Commander: **Update** An update in the search for the missing teenager in Poway. Cassidy and her dog have been located and are safe. The Sheriff’s Department and @SDSOPoway would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 28, 2022