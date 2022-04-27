Missing Poway 13-year-old found safe
POWAY (KUSI) – Missing Poway teenager Cassidy Chan and her dog have been located as of Wednesday evening.
Chan, 13, left her Heritage Drive home to take the family dog for a walk shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. When she failed to return, relatives reported her missing, Lt. Kevin Ralph said.
Members of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit fanned out through areas around the girl’s home Wednesday morning in hopes of promptly locating her.