Missing Santee teen found safe, reunited with her family

#UPDATE: 16-year-old Tarynn has been found safe and reunited with her family. We thank the public and media for their assistance. @SDSOSantee @SDSOLakeside https://t.co/AVpGZBcY9L — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 15, 2021

SANTEE (KUSI) – A 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been found.

According to San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Tarynn Finn has been reunited with her family.

Many search parties have been on the look out for Tarynn since Sunday.

“We thank the public and the media for their assistance,” SDSO said.