Mission Bay High School baseball coach dies at 73

Dennis Pugh, a long-time baseball and football coach at Mission Bay high passed away Friday night in his home.

He was in his 31st season as head coach of the Bucs after returning in 2017 following a 10-year stint as head baseball coach at Cal State San Marcos.

He was the third winningest baseball coach in San Diego Section history with 671 and will be missed greatly by his community.