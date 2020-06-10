Mission Bay High School Seniors hold ‘pop-up graduation’ celebration on the beach





PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Congratulations to Mission Bay High School Class of 2020!

As KUSI’s Dan Plante was reporting on the reopening of beach boardwalks and piers, he ran into a group of seniors who were in cap and gown making their own graduation ceremony.

Since County Health Officials banned graduation ceremonies, these students took it upon themselves to make the best of the situation and it was an amazing sight to see.