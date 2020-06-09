Mission Bay soccer standouts hold student rally for injustice

In the times of COVID-19, as outside of the mind as it may seem these days, it’s hard for friends to gather, nonetheless large swaths of an entire school. But when your goal is to eradicate racism, finding some safe and sound social gathering is a pleasant challenge.

It’s one of many that Malaya Sharpe and Jeryn Young had to handle when the two soccer stars decided to have the Black Student Union at Mission Bay High School hold a Black Lives Matter rally on the sidewalk outside campus.

All the time the duo have spent on the Mission Bay soccer pitch helped teach the lessons that are keeping the campus united in a painful time – when the group works as one, anything is possible.