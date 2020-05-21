Mission Beach restaurants preparing to reopen for Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has approved the county’s request for the accelerated phase two reopening plan.

That means restaurants will be able to begin dine-in services and customers will be able to enter retail shops observing safety guidelines and restrictions.

The county sent its plan to the state for approval on Tuesday after leaders said we were ready to re-open.

With that approval from Governor Newsom, businesses along the Mission Beach boardwalk are ready to reopen their doors this Memorial Day Weekend.

KUSI’s Dan Plante is in Mission Beach.

