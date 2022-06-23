Mission Beach Town Council says Mayor Gloria’s new street vendor ordinance is too lenient

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – Effective June 22, 2022, street vendors in San Diego are supposed to obtain a “business license” in order to continue operating their business.

For “inland” areas like Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter, vendors will have a warning period before the city begins cracking down on enforcement.

However, vendors located on the beaches will be a different story.

Beach vendors don’t have to move until the California Coastal Commission approves the City of San Diego’s new law. So, they are all set up just like normal out in Ocean Beach.

The President of the Mission Beach Town Council, Larry Webb, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain why the new ordinance is too lenient, and won’t have any noticeable outcome on the street vendors, as it pertains to Mission Beach Park.

Webb said there is already a municipal code in place, and the new ordinance isn’t really changing anything for the vendors.