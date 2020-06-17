Mission Fed donates $10,000 to Father Joe’s Villages

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’ Villages has continued to serve San Diegans who experience homelessness and poverty since 1950. Mission Fed and Father Joe’s Villages have been in partnership for fifteen years.

Wednesday, Mission Fed granted Father Joe’s a generous donation of ten thousand dollars to help those who are suffering more now than ever amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This donation not only helps the less fortunate in San Diego affected by COVID-19 but also supports San Diegans who are displaced and need a little extra support during these unprecedented times.

Father Joe’s Villages has welcomed 500 men, women, and children in the Convention Center as well as local hotels to house over 200 seniors.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Father Joe’s Villages on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with Deacon Jim Vargas about the $10,000 donation from Mission Fed. Deacon Jim Vargas said, “We really couldn’t continue our mission to help those in need without Mission Fed and the communities generous donations.”

If you would like to support Father Joe’s Villages, visit their website here: https://my.neighbor.org/