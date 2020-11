Mission Hills Defensive Back, Elijah Lloyd, makes college decision

Mission Hills High School stand out defensive back, Elijah Lloyd, decommitted from Washington State and re opened the recruiting doors. The number 47th ranked corner in the nation and the 58th best corner in the state didn’t waste too much time finding the next right fit for his talents. Lloyd announced via social media that he will be staying within the PAC-12 and is headed to the University of Utah.