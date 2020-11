Mission Hills tight end, De’Vaun Williams commits to Concordia University Wisconsin





As we get closer to 2021, more and more athletes are making their college commitments known. Congratulations to Mission Bay tight end De’Vaun Williams who just announced that he will be taking his talents to Concordia University Wisconsin. The 6′ 3″, 230 lbs defender is a big force for the Buccaneers. Watch out for #54 when high school football returns.