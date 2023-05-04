Mission Indians advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, tribal leaders met with the California State Assembly to advocate for May as Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month.

For generations, Indigenous persons have been the victims of high rates of assault, abduction, and femicide. In 2016, 5,712 missing or murdered indigenous cases were reported to the National Crime Information Center.

Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, attended the meeting in Sacramento. He joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his combined efforts with other Californian tribal leaders.