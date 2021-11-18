Mission Valley mall to put on Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a wildly disappointing visit to the actual Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, Martin Biallas decided to create their own Sistine Chapel exhibit.

SEE© Global Entertainment family and CBF Productions will be bringing their internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition on Nov. 19 to Westfield Mission Valley Mall in a museum-quality presentation and life-like reproductions of the awe-inspiring frescoes from the actual Sistine Chapel.

Eric Leong, Senior Producer at SEE© Global Entertainment, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the upcoming exhibition.