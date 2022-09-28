Mission Wildlife annual fundraiser for animals in need, Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mission Wildlife has raised over $300,000 for animals in need since 2013, and now they need the help of the community to continue their support of endangered and in-danger animals.

This weekend on Oct. 1 their annual fundraised, a truly “Wild Celebration”, will be held in Poway from 4-7:30 p.m.

President and Co-Founder of Mission Wildlife Julie Scardina joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney with some furry friends to talk about the organization’s mission and how to get involved!

Only a handful of tickets are still available; visit MissionWildlifeConservation.org for more information or to purchase tickets.