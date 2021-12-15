Mister Brown’s Barber Shop begins recovery after fire destroys building

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Mister Brown’s Barber Shop in North Park had just celebrated eight years of business when tragedy struck.

On December 12th, a building fire broke out and destroyed the entire shop. As of now, they don’t know how the fire started, but have been told it started in the business next to them.

The owner of Mister Brown’s Barbershop, Lee Brown, heard about the fire while on his way to church, and said that “despite the valiant efforts of San Diego’s firemen and women, the roof was lost and the shop is in ruins.”

The Brown’s love being a part of the North Park community, and are planning on starting the recovery process as soon as possible, ideally being able to stay at their same location.

The Brown’s are extremely thankful for the generosity of the San Diego community and their customers. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the recovery process, and over $21,000 of the $75,000 goal has already been raised!

Lee Brown joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the fire and how he and his wife Laura plan to get their shop up and running again in more detail.

Lee Brown shared more information on the unfortunate situation on the GoFundMe page:

To donate, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister Browns Barber Shop (@misterbrowns)