Mitch McConnell says funding Ukraine is “number one priority” for most Republicans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As inflation soars, the Biden Administration is giving Ukraine tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to allegedly defend themselves against Russian forces.

Republican voters want the people they voted to represent them to close the border, stop inflation, get us out of a recession, and address the government’s collusion with big tech to censor conservative ideas.

But Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has different priorities in mind.

Just this week, McConnell told reporters, “providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.”

Republican influencers including Donald Trump Jr. have slammed McConnell for working against the party, and losing the last three elections, but elected Republicans have yet to do anything to replace him from his leadership role.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is set to ask Congress for another $45 billion in aid.

Mitch McConnell actually said yesterday that most Republicans #1 priority is … Ukraine. I have yet to meet a single Republican that thinks that, but I guess the disconnect between actual republicans and DC swamp rats shouldn’t surprise anyone. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022