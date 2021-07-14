MLB All-Star Game uniforms not drawing All-Star reviews

AP,
Posted:

AP

DENVER (AP) — Fashion forward? Maybe more like fashion faux pas.

The fans on social media weren’t exactly raving about the new All-Star jerseys that were on display.

All Star Game Baseball

National League’s Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres, reacts after flying out during the third inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the Cardinals at Coors Field, no sweet script for the Dodgers.

No brown pinstripes on the shirts for the Padres, no recognizable “NY” logo prominently on the hat for the Yankees. Nowhere close. Bring back the rainbow of colors, many said, with players wearing their own team’s uniforms. The AL is wearing blue uniforms that remind some of jumpsuits.

The NL has an all-white ensemble that has many commenting they look, well, bland. Major League Baseball has a billion-dollar contract with Nike, whose swoosh is displayed prominently on the right side of the uniform just below the collar.

