MLB All-Star Game uniforms not drawing All-Star reviews

DENVER (AP) — Fashion forward? Maybe more like fashion faux pas.

The fans on social media weren’t exactly raving about the new All-Star jerseys that were on display.

No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the Cardinals at Coors Field, no sweet script for the Dodgers.

No brown pinstripes on the shirts for the Padres, no recognizable “NY” logo prominently on the hat for the Yankees. Nowhere close. Bring back the rainbow of colors, many said, with players wearing their own team’s uniforms. The AL is wearing blue uniforms that remind some of jumpsuits.

The NL has an all-white ensemble that has many commenting they look, well, bland. Major League Baseball has a billion-dollar contract with Nike, whose swoosh is displayed prominently on the right side of the uniform just below the collar.