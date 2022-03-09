MLB and Players Association end 17-hour negotiation with no deal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday the MLB and Players Association met for a 17-hour meeting to end with no negotiation deal. This is the second time they have met for an extensive period of time and ended up without a deal.

With the MLB lockout into its fourth month, the owners gave the players another Tuesday deadline to try to preserve a 162-game schedule — after initially saying last week that the first two series of the season had been canceled.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Petco Park with more details on the MLB lockout, that is now impacting regular season games.