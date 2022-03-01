MLB cancels Opening Day and the first two series of the 2022 season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The MLB and the player’s union have failed to reach an agreement amid the ongoing lockout.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says league is canceling opening day, and the first two scheduled series of games after failing to reach deal with the player’s union to end the lockout.

Manfred said the MLB offered to increase minimum salaries from $675K to $700K, among other things, but the players didn’t think it was enough.



The player’s union goal was to get younger players more money, and the MLB did agree to in some ways.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the MLB agreed to not change the CBT thresholds, give a $5 million increase on pre-arbitration bonus pool from $25M to $30M, and increase the minimum salaries from $675K to $700K, with $10K increases per year.

The MLBPA agreed to not accept the MLB’s final offer, which led to Manfred’s Tuesday press conference announcing the cancellation of games.

This announcement means the #Padres are losing crucial NL west home series against the Giants and Rockies. — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) March 1, 2022

Thousands of angry fans and Manfred is laughing on the podium. Optics. — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) March 1, 2022

Padres fans: losing the first two series of the season equals six games that aren't happening at Petco Park, all NL West games. Awaiting word from @Padres on refunds and transfers. — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) March 1, 2022

NFL combine starts this week. NASCAR heating up. March Madness in a frenzy. NBA and NHL playoffs in range. Instagram. TikTok. Twitter. Got three soccer leagues in town now. Lacrosse? Spring preps? 7 on 7? Going off the grid in 2022 is the WORST outcome. https://t.co/LslDfovXyc — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) March 1, 2022