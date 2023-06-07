MLS San Diego listening to community input on team identity

San Diego’s new MLS team has yet to announce a club name or colors but the team is turning to community members to hear their thoughts and input on what they would like to see.

Locals gathering at Killowatt Brewing in Kearny Mesa to voice their opinions. Topics that were discussed included team values, name, colors, and whether there will be a mascot or not.

Hear from VP of Brand Community, Sebastian Morua and fans on the community involvement.