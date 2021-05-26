Moderna says its vaccine is safe and appears effective in adolescents





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Moderna has completed a Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12 to 17 in the U.S.

The trial was intended to study the safety of the vaccine, not efficacy.

Nevertheless, initial results have shown that no children who received the vaccine became ill with COVID-19 two weeks after their second dose.

Four children who were administered a placebo instead of the vaccine tested positive for COVID-19.

In a trial of 3,732 children, blood tests resulted in an immune response equal to that of previous findings in adults.

Moderna’s results suggest that the vaccine came were 93% effective after only a single dose at preventing mild cases of COVID-19, which resulted in only one coronavirus symptom instead of two or more.

The company plans to submit results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration early June and ask for authorization to vaccinate adolescents.

Moderna will also submit data to a peer-reviewed publication.

Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss Moderna’s data.