Mom and son play college sports at Miramar Community College

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Athletic prowess often runs in the family and this mother and son duo are proving just that.

Brandi and Maverick Mitchell play on college sports teams together at Miramar Community College.

The 45-year-old mom joined Miramar women’s soccer team and was named captain and starter.

Maverick is a freshman and starting goalie on the Miramar College men’s water polo team.

While it might seem like a strange situation, Maverick assured viewers that people have been supportive and positive.

They even have a class together where they learn Microsoft Excel.

To learn more about Brandi’s soccer team, visit sdmiramar.edu/newsroom/2021-09-22/miramar-colleges-soccer-mom.