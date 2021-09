Mom and Son play sports together at Miramar College

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A mother-son duo are taking on college sports together.

44-year-old Brandi Mitchell is redefining what it means to be a Soccer Mom. She’s attending Miramar College with her son Maverick Mitchell. Brandi’s the team captain of the women’s soccer team, and has convinced her son to take up water polo. The duo joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego this morning.