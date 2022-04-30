East County Mom reacts to Joel Anderson’s press conference regarding homeless encampment in El Cajon

Sharie Finn, East County mom- her daughter is a victim of a sex crime that occurred at the homeless encampment at North magnolia January 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of reporting on criminal activity in an El Cajon homeless camp, County Supervisor Joel Anderson and officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Friday on how they’re addressing the ongoing issues.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Sharie Finn, mom of daughter who was victim to a sex crime as well as Founder of the Rad Movement, about Joel Anderson’s recent press conference addressing the homeless camp.

