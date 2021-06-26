Mom turns passion for jump rope into a booming business

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – At the start of the lockdown, Jump Rope Mom Karly Kent lost her job, had to sell her house, went through a divorce, and needed to house her two little boys.

It was the hardest time of her life.

Now, she’s turned her childhood passion into her career by launching a line of jump ropes called “Gratitude Ropes” in October 2020.

She was inspired by being grateful for what she did have in her life, given her situation.

The moniker “Gratitude Ropes” is engraved on the handle to remind people that there’s always something to be grateful for.