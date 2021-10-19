‘Moms on the Ground’ give update on student sit out against vaccine mandates

ORANGE COUNTY (KUSI) – Moms on the Ground is a grassroots movement with the goal of preventing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California students.

Parents and their children elected to stay home from school Monday in a state-wide sit out against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Parisa Fishback and Larua Sextro are both Founding Members of Moms on the Ground and are both from Orange County.

They joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how the sit out went and what they plan to do to move the needle forward.