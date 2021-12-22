Moms United to End the War on Drugs talk on their ‘Empty Chair at the Holiday Table’ Campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Gretchen Burns Bergman with Moms United to End the War on Drugs to talk about their “Empty Chair at the Holiday Table” campaign.

The 9th Annual “Empty Chair at the Holiday Table” Campaign Highlights Human Stories of Loss Caused by the Failed War on Drugs: Incarceration, Overdose Death, Stigma, Drug War Violence.

The holidays can be a particularly painful time for families who are missing a loved one at their holiday gathering.

Each holiday season mothers across the globe are joining Moms United to End the War on Drugs “Empty Chair at the Holiday Table” Campaign by sharing photos of the empty chair with a picture of a lost or missing loved one due to the War on Drugs.

These photos represent the tens of millions of families that have been ravaged by punitive prohibition policies, whether it is separation due to a loved one’s incarceration; an accidental overdose; their being harmed or killed by drug war violence; or their being lost on the streets due to drug problems.

