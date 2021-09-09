Monoclonal antibodies serve as effective COVID-19 treatment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While we wait for booster shots to be made available to the general public, many doctors are seeing success treating patients with monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Christian Ramers of Family Health Centers of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the specific therapies being used now to treat COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody therapy reduces the severity of the disease and effectively mitigates the chance that you will be admitted to the hospital.