Monster Energy Supercross returns to Petco Park

DOWNTOWN, SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Monster Energy Supercross has once again returned to Petco Park!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the track on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with some of the athletes who will be competing in Saturdays big race. One of the Supercross athletes, Alex Ray said, “You’re going to see a lot of high flying riders doing all these big jumps, you’re going to see the fans getting loud, it’s awesome to have the fans back. ”

Elite riders from all over the country will be in San Diego to compete at Petco Park for the Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

EVENT SCHEDULE

ROUND 3 – Saturday, January 22, 2022

Petco Park | San Diego, CA

– FanFest Open – 12:00 PM PT

– Stadium Open for Qualifying – 12:00 PM PT

– Opening Ceremonies – 6:30 PM PT

– Gate Drop – 7:00 PM PT

For tickets to Fan Fest/Supercross: https://www.supercrosslive.com/tickets/san-diego-ca/jan-22-2022

