Monster Jam returns to San Diego!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monster Jam is coming to San Diego! This Weekend, Jan. 15- 16 this iconic Monster Truck show will be held at Petco Park in Downtown San Diego.

Early this morning KUSI got loud with some of the trucks that will be in tomorrow’s event!

Here is a sneak peek of some of the crazy cool Monster Trucks and what Monster Jam has in store for you!

The Monster Jam Show will take place Jan. 15-16 at Petco Park.

Fore more information and tickets here: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US