Monte Vista’s football team begins Ambassadors of Compassion program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Monte Vista High School football team is kicking off a funding opportunity to run the Ambassadors of Compassion (AOC) program this week.

Ambassadors of Compassion is a proven character development, resiliency building, emotional intelligence and wellness program that equips students with the personal leadership skills necessary to navigate and succeed through life’s inevitable challenges.

Ambassadors of Compassion has partnered with Express Feedback for Good to help raise up money to support our team’s financial goals and pay for the AOC program.

By simply giving feedback on popular companies and encouraging others to do the same, you can directly help our team and student athletes.

All you need to do is share your honest opinions on companies and brands you use every day, and every time you do, we generate $2, which not only covers the cost of the AOC program, but also helps cover our funding needs.

Each opinion you give only takes about 60 seconds and when each parent on the team asks 10 friends or family members (18yrs+) to share 50 of their opinions, we will reach our team’s goal together.

Head Football Coach, Coach Ron Hamamoto, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program.

Visit their website at www.aoclife.org for more information on the program.