Montgomery senior Isiah King set for big move in 2021

Montgomery senior Isiah King plays both wide receiver and defensive back for the Aztecs. He committed on Tuesday to play for the Idaho Vandals in Moscow, Idaho in 2021. King was a key cog in the wheel helping lead Montgomery to a 9-2 record in 2019. He had several offers to continue playing at the next level and continue to excel in the classroom. Boasting a 3.0 GPA entering his senior year at Montgomery. With the Coronavirus pandemic causing fall sports to be pushed back until December, we are on a holding pattern for the time begin to watch King and his teammates get back on the field this fall.