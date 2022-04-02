Month-long Muslim holiday Ramadan begins April 1 through May 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ramadan began Friday evening and goes until the evening of May 1.

Taha Hassane, Imam & director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss what Ramadan is all about!

During the month-long religious holiday of Ramadan, Muslims take time to self-reflect and strengthen their relationship with God.

The holiday is based on the lunar cycle, beginning and ending with a crescent moon.

Fasting, praying, and spending time with family members is what Ramadan focuses on.