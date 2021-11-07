Mopar Club to present check to Fleet Week and Wounded Warrior Homes

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Fleet Week honors and celebrates the men and women of the military from Nov. 4 to 11.

At the event, Mopar Club will present a check for Fleet Week as well as to Wounded Warrior Homes.

All funds and proceeds are from the All-American Car Show that was held on Sept. 18.

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by event organizer Jeff Walker to discuss details of the event.

To learn more about the event visit www.fleetweeksandiego.org