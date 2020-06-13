More anti-racism protests planned for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several protests will be held Saturday in San Diego County to demonstrate against racism and inequality in the justice system.

Students and parents of the Coronado Unified School District were set to lead a march at 11 a.m. to bring attention to “a pervasive racism in the district,” said organizer Anne Edwardson.

The group will meet at Spreckels Park, 601 Orange Ave., and march to the superintendent’s office.

Students and parents “have unified in recent days due to the lack of response from the school district to their repeated requests for change,” Edwardson said.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation – San Diego and other activist groups at noon will host “March & Rally: Defund the Police. Fund the People!” in downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway.

Also at noon, a youth-led protest will be held in Pantoja Park, West G St. in downtown San Diego.

A Black Lives Matter protest will begin at 2 p.m. in Pacific Beach Community Park, 1405 Diamond St., and protesters will march to Bonita Cove, 1100 West Mission Bay Drive.