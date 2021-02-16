More California reopenings on way as virus numbers improve
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says a substantial number of counties could see fewer restrictions on businesses starting next week as coronavirus numbers improve.
He spoke Tuesday at the site of a new federally supported mass vaccination site in Los Angeles that opened Tuesday along with a similar site in Oakland.
Both are intended to vaccinate people in communities hit hard by the pandemic.
California expects to get about 6,000 doses of vaccine a day for each site.
That’s separate from the state’s regular vaccination allocation.
California got 1.08 million doses this week and expects to get 1.28 million doses next week.