More California reopenings on way as virus numbers improve

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says a substantial number of counties could see fewer restrictions on businesses starting next week as coronavirus numbers improve.

He spoke Tuesday at the site of a new federally supported mass vaccination site in Los Angeles that opened Tuesday along with a similar site in Oakland.

Both are intended to vaccinate people in communities hit hard by the pandemic.

California expects to get about 6,000 doses of vaccine a day for each site.

That’s separate from the state’s regular vaccination allocation.

California got 1.08 million doses this week and expects to get 1.28 million doses next week.