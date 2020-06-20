More cool weather expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cool weather pattern will persist again across San Diego County Saturday with a cloudy start west of the mountains, becoming fair by midday, forecasters said.

It will be sunny and seasonal over the mountains and deserts, with gusty westerly winds in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service

A gradual warming trend will begin on Sunday as high pressure builds, the NWS said. The high peaks midweek and next weekend will signal a return to cooler weather and increasing coastal clouds.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday will range from 70-75 and the lows overnight will be 58-63. Inland highs will be 73-78 and overnight lows will be 54-60.

“It’s quite the cloud fest early this morning with widespread and solid marine clouds along most of the California coast, inland to the foothills, and offshore for hundreds of miles,” forecasters said. “Over the mountains and deserts, skies were clear at 2 a.m.”

Skies should clear most areas later Saturday morning with temperatures remaining near, to a bit below average, the NWS said. However, some clouds are likely to persist or reform quickly over coastal areas as the sea breeze reinforces the cooling. Gusty westerly winds will redevelop through the passes, mountain and desert areas by late afternoon and persist into the night.