More San Diego County nail salons reopen and adhere to sanitation guidelines





PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – More nail salons around San Diego county are reopening as they adhere to state sanitation protocols specific to their business.

For those of you patiently awaiting the reopening and wanting to get pampered after three months of waiting, things are going to look different.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Terri’s Nail Salon & Spa in Pacific Beach to find out how they adapted to meet the new regulations.

Terri’s Nails Salon & Spa in Pacific Beach is officially open. Mask and temperature check required. Social distance is in place. Be prepared to wait as they are only taking appointments. Who’s made it out to a salon? What was it like? I feel normal again 💅🏼🤪@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/ItjdPqngyY — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) June 23, 2020