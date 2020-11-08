More showers, high winds expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another storm system from the north was expected to bring strong west winds and additional showers to San Diego County Sunday, along with more snow in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Precipitation will end Saturday night, with fair, dry, and cool weather lasting through much of the week ahead, forecasters said. Another storm system will pass to the north late in the week, bringing a slight chance of showers.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be around 62 degrees with overnight lows of 39-49. Western valley highs will be 59-64 with overnight lows of 34-42. Highs near the foothills will be 51-56.

Mountain highs were expected to be 43-50 with overnight lows of 26-36. Up to an inch of snow was expected above 5,000 feet with up to four inches above 6,000 feet. Desert highs will be 64-69 with overnight lows of 38-48.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through Sunday evening with some brief heavy downpours possible, forecasters said.

“Winds will continue strong and should peak again this afternoon and evening, especially along the deserts slopes.” the NWS said. “Given the speeds logged yesterday, and some increase today, a high wind warning has been issued for the San Diego County mountains and deserts through late Sunday evening, when peak wind gusts of 75 mph or more are expected from the crests onto the desert slopes.”

For the desert floor, there is a threat of damaging gusts of around 60 mph near the foothills.

Sunshine returns Monday and a sunny and cool week will prevail for the week ahead, forecasters said.

“Another storm system will pass mainly north of the area on Friday, but could brush the area for the potential of additional showers then, but that is uncertain,” the NWS said.

A small craft advisory remained in effect through late Sunday night for strong winds and high combined seas. Scattered heavy showers will continue over the coastal waters through Sunday evening. Winds and seas will diminish late Sunday night, and no hazardous marine conditions are expected after Monday morning, forecasters said.

At the beaches, high surf is expected through Sunday evening, with surf 4 to 6 feet with sets to 9 feet. The weather service warned of a high risk of rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions. A high surf advisory remains in effect through Sunday evening.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the weather service until 4 a.m. Monday for San Diego County mountains.