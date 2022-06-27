More than 1 million voters switch from Democrat to Republican





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Americans are starting to prepare to cast their vote in the 2022 election.

According to new voter registration data analyzed by the AP, “more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year.”

Joe Biden has been in office for the duration of time the registration data was analyzed (last 12 months), and covers every single region of the United States, with voters living in the suburbs switching to the GOP in the most drastic numbers.

The AP “examined nearly 1.7 million voters who had likely switched affiliations across 42 states for which there is data over the last 12 months, according to L2, a political data firm. L2 uses a combination of state voter records and statistical modeling to determine party affiliation, meaning that the switchers include both those who have formally changed their registration and those who L2 estimates have shifted toward the GOP.”

Republicans are pleased with what the data shows, and believe they are poised to take over the House and Senate in November.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told the AP, “Biden and Democrats are woefully out of touch with the American people, and that’s why voters are flocking to the Republican Party in droves.”

The DNC did not provide comment to the AP on the report.

The full report from the Associated Press can be read here.

