More than 30 California students remain stuck in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 30 California children are still stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban swiftly took control.

Three of those 30 children are from San Diego County.

Officials with three school districts — Cajon Valley Union and two others in Sacramento — said Wednesday they have been in contact with the families who fear they have been forgotten by the government.

Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents the 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how he is continuing to work to get the Californians home.

Congressman Issa described a recent White House briefing in which he learned that the U.S. government has a high expectation of negotiating successfully with the new government and hope to open the Kabul airport soon.

Other individuals in Afghanistan are also working to try and help return the Californians back to the U.S, Issa added.