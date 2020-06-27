More than $67,000 raised for San Diego Starbucks barista in mask complaint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than $67,000 has been raised by Saturday for a Clairemont Starbucks employee who became the target of a local woman’s vitriol in an online post over the store’s COVID-19-related mask policy.

The woman, identified through Facebook as Amber Lynn Gilles, posted a since-deleted picture online Monday of the barista, identified as Lenin Gutierrez.

In it, Gilles complained that Gutierrez would not serve her unless she donned a mask.

“Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” the post read.

Since then, a GoFundMe page created by Gutierrez’s friend, Matt Cowan, has garnered him widespread attention and financial support from more than 4,000 donors.

A masked Gutierrez appeared in a video on Cowan’s Youtube page earlier this week after donation reached $10,000.

” Everyone, I just want to say thank you for all the love and support,” he said in the 17-second video.

“What everyone is doing is an honor to see all this happen, but I just want to remind everyone to be kind to one another and to love each other, and always remember to wear a mask.”