More than $90k in scholarships available for San Diego & Riverside County students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Graduating high school seniors and foster care students in San Diego and Riverside counties have until April 16 to apply for a slice of more than $90,000 in scholarship money, it was announced Tuesday.

The scholarships, which range from $2,000 to $2,500 each, are being offered by the Cal Coast Cares Foundation, a nonprofit foundation established by the San Diego-based California Coast Credit Union.

“Cal Coast was founded by teachers and we are proud of our legacy of supporting the entire education community, including teachers, staff, students and families,” said Todd Lane, president and CEO of California Coast Credit Union. “With the student scholarships, we hope to help local students in pursuing their educational goals and ease the financial burden, especially in these challenging times”

Current college students are also eligible to apply if they are in, or come from, foster care programs in either San Diego or Riverside counties. High school students must show a dedication to academic excellence and community leadership to be eligible, according to the nonprofit.

For additional information, or to apply, click here.